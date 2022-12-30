Tension between President and military is fictitious story - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denies that there are any conflicts between the Defense Ministry and the General Staff, and between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LB.ua.

Reznikov denied rumors of tension in some issues between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

"I have excellent relations with the General Staff, with Valeriy Fedorovych, the Chief of the General Staff - excellent working relations... I communicate with everyone personally, personally, without any problems and on a regular basis. I am not saying that I am on the phone 24/7. This is not artificial communication, this is real human communication," Reznikov said. He added that there is synergy and no tension in the relations between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

"When someone thinks that there is tension between the President and the military, it is also a fictitious story. He is the supreme Commander-in-Chief," the Defense Minister said.

Reznikov did not confirm the rumors that Zaluzhny had somehow "raised his voice at the President". "I have not heard that. Someone invented it for you," he replied.

The head of the Ministry of Defense admitted that he can be emotional when communicating with subordinates.

"I have three generals, former and civilians. I am on a first-name basis with all of them, with all of them, but I can sometimes swear... This is an accelerated signal delivery, so to speak. Valeriy Fedorovych is the same way. I personally heard how he speaks on a patronymic basis with his subordinate commanders, on a first-name basis and with swearing," the Minister said.