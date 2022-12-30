Ukrainian troops liberate Novoselivske village in Luhansk region, - RMA

Novoselivske village of Kolomyichyska amalgamated territorial community of Svativskyi district of Luhansk region was liberated from Russian occupation as a result of a successful assault.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Luhansk regional military administration.

"The assault groups of the unit, with the support of artillery and heavy equipment of the KRAKEN Special Forces and the forces of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, carried out a fire attack on the occupied village of Novoselivske, Luhansk region. During the assault, the enemy was knocked out of the settlement, the enemy suffered losses in equipment and personnel, some of the occupants were captured. Currently, the village is controlled by the Ukrainian army," - the statement reads.

The population of the village according to the all-Ukrainian census of 2001 was 736 people.

