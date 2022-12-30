Putin’s megalomania may be side effect of treatment - Danish intelligence

Danish military intelligence suggests that medication-induced delusions of grandeur may have influenced Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated by Danish publication Berlingske, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LeagueBusinessInform.

The head of the Russia analysis department of the Danish Military Intelligence Service (his position is not public and in interviews he is called "Joakim") told the newspaper that Putin's megalomania and "moon-like" face could be side effects of hormonal treatment for some forms of cancer.

The intelligence officer said that this may have influenced Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although there is no certainty about these circumstances.

According to this version, the largest war in Europe since World War II could have been provoked by the side effects of the dictator's medication. This assumption also explains Putin's unusual movements and postures that are captured on official videos.

Intelligence believes that there is no mortal threat from the disease for Putin, but he has sensitive chronic pain after treatment. That is why, for example, he reflexively grabs the table to relieve the pain.

At the same time, Danish intelligence does not yet see any signs that Putin may be deprived of power in Russia.