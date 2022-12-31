Hungary has taken Ukraine hostage in its struggle for funds from EU - Kuleba

Ukraine has "become a hostage" of the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in its struggle to receive frozen funds from the European Union.

This was stated by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Politico, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Hungary is playing its own game. It has taken Ukraine hostage in its fight for the money it believes the European Commission owes it. The good news is that the European Commission has found a way to make this financial assistance to Ukraine possible without Hungary's vote. So now we know that there is a solution for critical cases," the Minister said.

