Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in areas of 15 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 29 air strikes. 26 enemy airstrikes hit civilian infrastructure.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 31 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 29 air strikes. 26 enemy airstrikes hit civilian infrastructure. In particular, the invaders used 10 Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, but all of them were shot down. In addition, the enemy carried out 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems, civilian settlements were also affected.

There is a danger of continued air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman and Bakhmut areas and is trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka areas.

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Soledar, Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, and Mariinka in the Donetsk region region

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the formation of enemy offensive groups has not been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of Orlykivka, Semenivka, Zalizny Mist, Buda-Vorobiivska settlements of the Chernihiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling; Khodyne, Atynske, Zapsillia, Velyka Rybytsia, Pokrovka, Riasne, Popivka in the Sumy region, as well as Hlyboke, Morokhovets, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Nesterne, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, and Zarubinka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Kamianka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kupiansk, Orlianka, Kurylivka, Kotliarivka, and Tabaiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region were shelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ploschanka, Nevske, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as Chervonopivka, Yampolivka, and Torske in the Donetsk region came under the influence of fire from the occupiers.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Diliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, Mayorsk, and New York of the Donetsk region.

Vesele, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka were damaged by fire in the Avdiivka direction.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy shelled Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy fire was recorded in the areas of Temyrivka, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, and Primyske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues mortar and artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, the civil infrastructure of Kachkarivka, Naddnipryanske, Antonivka, and Kherson was affected.