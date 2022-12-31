Russia probably received new batches of kamikaze drones from Iran, - ISW

The increase in the rate of attacks by "Shahed" may indicate the arrival of new drones from Iran to the Russian Federation.

RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On the night of December 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 16 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-131 and 136 types. The air defense system shot down all enemy UAVs. During the massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian critical infrastructure on December 29, the occupiers launched 23 drones.

"The increase in the rate of attacks may indicate that the Russian forces have accumulated more drones after three weeks (November 17 - December 7) of not using them, or that the Russian Federation has received or expects to receive a new batch of drones from Iran," ISW experts note.

The Institute for the Study of War suggests that the occupiers have increased the pace of UAV attacks to sustain their campaign against critical infrastructure, given the depletion of their supply of precision missiles.

"Ukrainian air defense has proven its high efficiency in destroying the Shaheds. However, the Russians will continue to use an increased number of these systems to attack civilian targets in their misguided attempt to force Kyiv to negotiate," the analysts concluded.

