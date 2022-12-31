Russia may launch massive missile strike during New Year’s holidays - British intelligence

Russia may be preparing another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine in the coming days to try to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population during the festive period.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

On December 29, Russian troops carried out another wave of long-range strikes on the territory of Ukraine, primarily on energy system facilities.

"Since October, Russia has generally followed a trend of launching an intense wave of strikes every seven to ten days. Russia is almost certainly following this approach in an attempt to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses," British intelligence said.

However, there is a real possibility that Russia will break this pattern to strike again in the coming days to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian population during the New Year holiday period.

