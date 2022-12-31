Night in Donetsk region: shelling of Mariinka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Soledar districts, rocket attack on Kostiantynivka, - RMA

The night in the Donetsk region passed with numerous shelling of several communities. There are dead and wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"In the Donetsk direction, isolated shelling took place in Mariinka and on the outskirts of Ocheretyne. Two people were wounded in Dalne of the Kurakhove district - private houses and farm buildings were damaged in the village.

In the direction of Horlivka, the Russians launched a rocket attack - they damaged a transport company and a private house, but there were no casualties. Shelling was recorded on the outskirts of the Toretsk and Soledar districts.

In the Lysychansk direction, 1 person died and 1 was injured in Dibrove, Lyman districts. Lyman itself was hit by 3 rockets — 2 houses were destroyed, and enterprise buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, there is one wounded person in the city. In addition, Pereiizne came under fire — without casualties," the message says.

