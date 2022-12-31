At night, enemy launched rocket attack on military town in Chernihiv region

At night, the Russians launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv region - targeting one of the military towns.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Chernihiv region. The Russians targeted one of the military towns. According to preliminary information, it was an Iskander ballistic missile, the trajectory of which is almost impossible to track with the available air defense systems. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In recent days, the intensity of shelling has increased. The enemy is firing artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers," the message reads.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Semenivka in Chernihiv region with barrel artillery, electricity went out in city, one person died