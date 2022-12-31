Marines of last day destroyed 9 invaders and 4 units of towed artillery. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of Ukraine.

As noted, last day marines destroyed 9 invaders and 4 units of towed artillery

The final losses of the enemy are specified.

