Russians again shelled the border of Sumy region

For the second time today, December 31, the Russians shelled the border settlements of the Sumy region with mortars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "North".

"From 10:10 a.m. to 10:48 a.m., 14 shots were reported, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, in the vicinity of Novovasylivka village," the message reads.

The military notes that there are no casualties among personnel and equipment.

"There was no information about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," - added the OC "North".

Read more: In morning, occupiers shelled Myropillia in Sumy region with mortars, 60 "arrivals" were recorded