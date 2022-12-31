Bakhmut as city no longer exists. It is easier to build "from scratch", - Budanov

The Russians almost completely destroyed Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and made it uninhabitable.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the military situation in Bakhmut is not catastrophic.

"The city itself is a disaster there... But in my understanding, this city basically does not exist any more than a city. Certain areas are definitely not subject to reconstruction. I am not a builder, but it is easier to make this city from "scratch" than to rebuild it," - he said.

The head of the Defence Intelligence noted that the Russians destroyed Bakhmut and made another city absolutely unfit for life.