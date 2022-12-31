Russians hit Mykolaiv, fire started, - Kim

Russian invaders shelled Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the head of RMA Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET informs.

"I went out for a walk in the city, just as I was about to "arrive" in the city. At the moment, we know about the fire. The victims are unknown, 4 units of the State Emergency Service left. We are clarifying the details. Different parts of the city, the details are being clarified," he said.

Later, Kim reported that two people were wounded as a result of the missile attack. One of them is in serious condition.

As of 15:00, it is known about 6 wounded.

