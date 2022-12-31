Putin recorded greetings: from New Year - only screen saver, all words - about war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed Russians with New Year’s greetings.

As Censor.NET reports, the appeal was published shortly after the New Year in the far east of the Russian Federation.

Putin recorded the address against the background of people in military uniform. He recorded his previous greetings against the background of the Kremlin and snow. There are no attributes of the New Year in the video.

The Russian dictator called 2022 the year of turning points, which allegedly lay the foundation for the future and independence, for which "Russians are fighting" today.

He stated that he "clearly separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice." Putin several times called the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine "fateful" and "turning" events. Putin separately recalled the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, calling them "historically Russian lands", and declared that the "moral right" in the war with Ukraine is allegedly on the side of Moscow.

Putin separately congratulated the Russian occupying forces on the New Year.

Putin ended his address with the words that it is necessary to go "only forward" and "win".