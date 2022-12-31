Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated 40% of territories occupied after February 24, - General Staff

As of the end of 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated 40% of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia after February 24.

Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces liberated 40% of the territories occupied after February 24. The liberation of the right-bank Kherson region brought the total area of de-occupied territories to almost 40,000 square kilometers. Only during the fall, during the offensive operation in the Kharkiv region, 12,000 square kilometers were liberated. km, about 500 settlements were liberated, and during the offensive operation in the Kherson direction, about 6,000 square kilometers were liberated, more than 200 settlements were liberated," he said.

He also said that 14,000 square meters have been released in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. km, in the north of the Kyiv region - 7 thousand square meters. km

The brigadier general reminded that with the forces of a powerful offensive group of Russian troops, which had been building up for several months, the enemy only managed to partially achieve the goal in the Donetsk operational area - to temporarily deprive Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov, to create a land corridor to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

At the same time, the achievement of dominance in the air remained only a declaration of the enemy, Hromov emphasized.

Answering questions about the potential of the Russian army in February, when the Russian Federation invaded the territory of Ukraine, Hromov said: "As of February 23, 2022, the offensive group of the enemy exceeded 127,000 servicemen, almost 1,800 tanks, 4,900 armored combat vehicles, more than 1,800 artillery systems , 830 rocket salvo systems. In a 400-km zone near the state border of Ukraine, there were about 440 combat aircraft and more than 500 helicopters of the PKS, 11 tactical groups of missile brigades (44 launchers) of operational-tactical missiles "Iskander". reinforced by landing and artillery boats of the Caspian Flotilla of the Southern Military District and the Baltic Fleet, there were 28 attack ships (boats), six attack submarines.