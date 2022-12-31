As result of shelling in Mykolaiv, 2 residential buildings were completely destroyed, 12 were damaged, - Mayor Senkevych

On December 31, the Russian invaders hit Mykolaiv with rockets.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"2 residential buildings were completely destroyed. 12 residential buildings were damaged (broken windows, doors, roof). Windows were blown out in three educational institutions," said the head of the city.

According to Sienkovych, a fire also broke out on the territory of the garage cooperative as a result of the shelling. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire on an approximate area of 150 square meters.

"Another rocket fell near the roadway. The road is littered with debris, but there are no cracks in the asphalt surface, it is possible to drive through. Our utility workers will clear everything soon," he concluded.