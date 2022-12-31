News

Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel. PHOTOS

Russian dictator Putin recorded a New Year’s greeting surrounded by "military". However, the network noticed a woman who had appeared with Putin in other "roles" several times.

Among the "military" present, standing behind Putin during the New Year's greeting, a user noticed a woman on the network. This is not the first time she appears at events with Putin.

This time she portrays herself as a military woman.

We will remind, today the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with New Year's greetings.

Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel 01
Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel 02
Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel 03

