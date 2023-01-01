Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 106,720 people (+760 per day), 3,031 tanks, 2,021 artillery systems, 6,084 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 1, 2023, are approximately 106,720 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.01.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 106,720 (+760) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3031 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6084 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 2021 (+5) units,

MLRS - 423 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 213 (+0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+0) units,

helicopters - 269 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1792 (+46),

cruise missiles - 723 (+12),

warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4720 (+13) units,

special equipment - 181 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.