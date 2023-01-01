Drone attack on Kyiv region: infrastructure facility damaged

At night, the Kyiv region repelled an attack by Shahed-drones.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the terrorist country targeted energy infrastructure facilities. Almost three dozen drones were launched in the region.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is damage to the infrastructure object. All night long, emergency services worked at the crash site," the report says.

