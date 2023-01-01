Missile attacks from Russian Federation can threaten Ukraine even after victory, - Budanov

Ukraine’s victory in the war, which is the departure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the borders as of 1991, cannot protect Ukraine from further shelling by Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"The practical level is at the beginning of the entry to the administrative cordon of 1991, then everything else. When we crossed the borders in 1991, we can celebrate May 9 as after the end of the Second World War, well, we will have some other date," he said.

Budanov noted that this is not the end of all war processes. In his opinion, even after the victory of Ukraine, the Russian Federation can launch several missiles per month.

"Will Russia stop its terror? They can continue shelling the border and launch 2-3 rockets a month... quite a lot of questions," the head of the Defense Intelligence said.

He also noted that after the victory, there will be other issues that need to be dealt with.

"Furthermore, the country must be restored, an answer must be given as to what to do with the people who lived under the occupation for eight years, what to do with those who fought against it," he added.

Read more: Bakhmut as city no longer exists. It is easier to build "from scratch", - Budanov