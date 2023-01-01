Yesterday, occupiers hit residential sector of Mykolaiv with six Iskander-type missiles, - Kim

Yesterday, December 31, the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with six Iskander-type missiles.

This was reported by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, Mykolaiv was fired at by 6 Iskander-type missiles, according to the AFU. You have to be so wooden to attack the residential sector with such missiles," said Kim.

Also remind, that on December 31, Mykolaiv came under enemy rocket fire. Two residential buildings were destroyed, and another 12 residential buildings and three educational institutions were damaged. There was also a fire on the territory of the garage cooperative. About 20 garages were damaged. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Seven people were injured as a result of the shelling.

