Ukrainian air defense specialists "perfectly" mastered NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, - Air Force

Ukrainian military skillfully destroyed Iranian kamikaze drones on New Year’s Eve.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, told about this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NETCensor.NET informs with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"We see that the sky was really under reliable protection. I would also like to acknowledge the help of our partners. There must be such a sign-signal for them because our servicemen barely had time to reload the NASAMS. They were pounding them like artillery.

Apparently, no one has such experience in using this air defense system: reloading the complex and destroying air targets during the battle. This suggests that we simply do not have enough of them... we have missiles, but we need more SAMs.

This is another signal to our partners - how skillfully and effectively our specialists, who trained only a few weeks ago, can use foreign-made combat equipment in such combat conditions," Ihnat said.

Also remind, on the night from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136". As a result of combat work by the air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 45 attack UAVs were destroyed.

Read more: On New Year’s Eve, 45 enemy "Shahed" drones were destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS