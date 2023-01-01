In December, more than 17,000 Russian occupiers were liquidated. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defenders set a unique record in December - 17,280 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Shrike News" Telegram channel.

In December, 17,280 racist soldiers were liquidated. This is a record result for all time.

Losses of the Russian Federation in equipment during the month:

tanks: 116

armored fighting vehicles: 207

artillery systems: 117

MLRS: 28

air defense systems: 3

planes: 3

helicopters: 8

UAVs: 230

cruise missiles: 192

vehicles and tankers: 279

special equipment: 18.

"In December, record-breaking figures for the liquidation of Ruscists and rockets, high figures for the shooting down of drones.

At the same time, the worst result is the destruction of enemy tanks, ACVs, vehicles, planes, and air defense equipment. One of the worst in artillery systems and helicopters.

This is how we will remember December: the pelting of the positions of the AFU with "meat", and the civilian infrastructure with rockets and mortars. And, most importantly, without any decisive success," the report says.

