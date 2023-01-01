Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 57 rescuers have died, - SES

57 rescuers have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on February 24.

"The State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram,

"57. Our family has lost so many brothers and sisters since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army.

57 scars will forever remain on our coat of arms. Still very young guys, already experienced specialists, men, women - all of them were unfairly taken away from the most precious thing in this unprovoked war," the message reads.

"It is our duty to never forget at what cost the rescuers fight for the lives and safety of people every time. To remember and give thanks," the State Emergency Service added.