Russia has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine. By March, Russian Federation will have critical situation with weapons, - Budanov
He said this in an interview during the United National Telethon, reported by Censor.NET.
"- the Russian Federation has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine — they are reducing the number in order to keep simulating the intensity of these missile attacks;
- one Russian missile attack requires 1.5-2 months of work;
- by March, the Russian Federation will have a critical situation with weapons;
- Belarusian production is not able to provide Russia with weapons;
- the industry of the Russian Federation is not comparable to the industry of the Soviet Union, there is no production of strategic aviation aircraft, these are all old aircraft;
- the Russians faced a big problem of motor resource production;
- TU-95 and TU-160 are the basis of the Russian aircraft fleet;
- the military situation in Bakhmut is not catastrophic, there is a catastrophe with the city itself and the destruction caused by the Russians;
- the Russians suffer heavy losses near Bakhmut;
- protests in Russia are unreal, more than 70% of Russians support this war;
- mobilization in the Russian Federation continues continuously since March 2022;
- since January 5, the Russian Federation is preparing to close the borders for Russians under the age of 55 to leave (from the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus);
- next year will bring joy and victory to Ukraine, and transfer of power to Russia;
- victory is a return to the borders of 1991. But this will not be the "end" of all processes, they will be quite long," Budanov said.