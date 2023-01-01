Russia has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine. By March, Russian Federation will have critical situation with weapons, - Budanov

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov predicted what awaits Ukraine and Russia in 2023

He said this in an interview during the United National Telethon, reported by Censor.NET.

"- the Russian Federation has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine — they are reducing the number in order to keep simulating the intensity of these missile attacks;

- one Russian missile attack requires 1.5-2 months of work;

- by March, the Russian Federation will have a critical situation with weapons;

- Belarusian production is not able to provide Russia with weapons;

- the industry of the Russian Federation is not comparable to the industry of the Soviet Union, there is no production of strategic aviation aircraft, these are all old aircraft;

See more: Border guards destroyed dozen occupiers and captured two former prisoners in Bakhmut direction, - SBS. PHOTOS

- the Russians faced a big problem of motor resource production;

- TU-95 and TU-160 are the basis of the Russian aircraft fleet;

- the military situation in Bakhmut is not catastrophic, there is a catastrophe with the city itself and the destruction caused by the Russians;

- the Russians suffer heavy losses near Bakhmut;

- protests in Russia are unreal, more than 70% of Russians support this war;

- mobilization in the Russian Federation continues continuously since March 2022;

- since January 5, the Russian Federation is preparing to close the borders for Russians under the age of 55 to leave (from the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus);

- next year will bring joy and victory to Ukraine, and transfer of power to Russia;

- victory is a return to the borders of 1991. But this will not be the "end" of all processes, they will be quite long," Budanov said.