Production of RCH 155 self-propelled guns for Ukraine has begun

A German engineering company has started production of RCH 155 self-propelled artillery units for Ukraine.

This was announced by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann's adviser Nicholas Drummond, Censor.NET reports with reference to mil.in.ua.

"Sometimes combining two proven solutions into a new concept can be revolutionary, avoiding a significant risk. Production of the Boxer RCH-155 for Ukraine has begun," Drummond wrote.

In December, the German government officially confirmed that it was preparing 18 units of the latest RCH 155 wheeled units for Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, made a corresponding request to Germany in July 2022.

These wheeled 155 mm units are manufactured by the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

Artillery 155-mm installations "Remote Controlled Howitzer 155" have a barrel length of 52 calibers.

The RCH 155 is based on the GTK Boxer wheeled armored personnel carrier chassis with an 8×8 wheel formula.

The system has an automated AGM turret artillery module with the artillery part of the German PzH ​​2000 self-propelled howitzer.

"You can shoot the maximum charge at a 90-degree angle. You can even do it at a slope of up to 10 degrees," said Nicholas Drummond.

The AGM module is unmanned, so there are only two people in the RCH 155 installation crew. The ammunition of the AGM module is 30 shells. The manufacturer claims that the firing range is 40 km and up to 52 km with V-LAP projectiles. The self-propelled gun is also capable of using long-range "VULCANO" and "EXCALIBUR" projectiles.

The total combat weight of the machine is 39 tons, the weight of the AGM module is 12.5 tons. The car is equipped with an MTU diesel engine of 815 hp.