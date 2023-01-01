Despite significant losses, Russian occupiers continue their offensive in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on 01.01.2023 regarding the Russian invasion

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "During the day, the enemy carried out 35 airstrikes, in particular, using the Shahed-136 UAV, all of which were shot down by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Also, the Russian occupiers launched 16 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on a children's hospital the city of Kherson.

The danger of air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine. Do not ignore air raid signals.

The enemy, who lost 760 people killed just yesterday, continues to attempt offensive actions on Bakhmut and tries to improve the tactical position of units of its troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiivka directions. The enemy is defending in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, and is regrouping troops in the Kherson area.

The situation is stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the occupiers have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of Buchky and Yasna Poliana settlements of Chernihiv region were subjected to artillery shelling; Novovasylivka, Vyntorivka, Chernatske, Ulanov, Studenok, Khodyne, Iskriskivshchyna, Krasnopillia and Ugroydy in Sumy region and Morokhovets, Zelene, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Milove, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, Moskovka and Kamianka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of Masiutivka, Orlianske, Kislivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne settlements in Kharkiv region and Vilshany and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region were shelled.

In the Lyman direction, Ploschanka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske and Dibrova of the Luhansk region were hit by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by the fire of various caliber artillery. among them - Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Mayorsk and Ozerianivka of the Donetsk region.

Vodiane, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were again shelled in the Avdiivka direction.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy attacked Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, and Mikilski in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy fire was recorded near more than 15 settlements. Among them are Vremivka, Zelene Pole and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Charivne and Novodanilivka in Zaporizhzhia and Novosilka in Kherson region.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Lviv, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Antonivka and Kherson were damaged by enemy fire.

In order to destabilize the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region and to force the local population to the so-called "voluntary evacuation", the Russian occupying forces are firing mortars at Oleshky, Hola Prystan, Plavna, as well as country settlements between the mentioned settlements.

Mobilization measures continue in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Military commissariats have started checking lists of people who have not yet participated in a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and are subject to conscription for mobilization in 2023.

The enemy continues to use civilian facilities for the treatment of armed Russian occupiers. Thus, in the city of Pervomaisk, Alchevsk district, Luhansk region, in the premises of a local school, the occupiers deployed a "field hospital" and are treating about 100 servicemen of the occupying forces. In addition, more than 150 wounded mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC are being treated in the premises of the local brothel, which has been converted into a military hospital.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on the areas of the invaders, and our units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment."