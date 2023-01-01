Russia intends to launch new offensive in Ukraine. Russian Federation mobilized much more forces than it used on battlefield, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Russia is preparing a new wave of offensive during its aggression against Ukraine, and also calls not to underestimate the impact of the mobilization carried out in the Russian Federation.

He said this in an interview with the BBC Radio 4 channel in the World at One program, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine now has an advantage on the battlefield and reminded that this has been going on for a long time. However, he believes that Ukraine has not yet felt all the consequences of the so-called "partial mobilization" that took place in the Russian Federation in the fall.

"Ukrainian forces have been advancing for several months, but we also know that Russia has mobilized much more forces (than it used on the battlefield), many of them are currently undergoing training," the Secretary General said.

The available data, according to the Alliance Secretariat, indicate that Russia is "ready to continue the war and intends to potentially launch a new offensive," he emphasized.

Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine needs to maintain and continue support from the Western world, including the supply of weapons. Donors of Ukraine should also be prepared for the fact that this support will last for a long time. The NATO Secretary General is convinced that there is such readiness.

"We will be by your side no matter what. We will help you until victory," he assured Ukraine.

Stoltenberg is also convinced that the war will end with negotiations with Russia, but it is important to create good conditions for the start of negotiations.

"What Ukraine can achieve at this table depends entirely on the strength on the battlefield," he said.