On New Year’s Eve, 45 "shaheeds" were shot down, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address on January 1.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in Zelensky official Facebook.

"New year, new day, new results. 45 Shaheds were shot down on the first night of the year. Thanks to our Air Force - pilots and anti-aircraft gunners: 33 "Shaheds" on their account. Thanks to the air defense of our Ground Forces - for another 12 downed Iranian drones. Well done, guys!

Russian terrorists have remained as pathetic as they were this year. Our sense of unity, authenticity, life itself - all this contrasts so much with the fear that prevails in Russia.

They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they are losing. Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them. Because we're together. And they are only together with fear.

It is very important how all Ukrainians recharged their inner energy this New Year's Eve. How we thanked our soldiers. How we thanked our loved ones. And as millions of times all over Ukraine, all over the free world, our wish - the wish of victory - has sounded and still sounds.

We will do everything to make it so! Glory to all our warriors! Glory to each and everyone who works for the victory of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky noted.

Watch more: Today’s missile attack is not result of year, it is result of fate of Russia itself, - Zelensky. VIDEO