Russian occupiers lack doctors to treat their wounded - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied south, the number of wounded occupants has increased due to which the enemy doctors are unable to deal with it.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to National Resistance Centre.

"Thus, in Melitopol Russian visiting doctors began to resign due to the high intensity of work. New doctors are not in a hurry to come to the temporarily occupied city. Therefore, the enemy has a significant shortage of medical workers and increased payments do not help.

Because of this load, local hospitals almost do not work with civilians, because the priority is given to enemy soldiers. The situation is similar with medicines - they are brought to hospitals for the treatment of Russian soldiers.

Earlier, the occupiers transferred all hospitals of Luhansk region to the service of the Russian army. Civilians are denied treatment and are forced to seek medical care in other regions," the statement reads.