On December 31, AFU hit areas where occupiers’ manpower and equipment were concentrated in Zaporizhzhia: 175 Russians were wounded, - General Staff

On December 31, it was confirmed that the areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region were damaged by fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 2 regarding the Russian invasion.

"Fire damage was confirmed on December 31 in the areas where the occupiers' manpower and equipment were concentrated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. In the areas of Tarasivka, Basan, Polohy, Berdiansk, Tokmak settlements, the enemy lost more than 175 wounded servicemen, 12 units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed, and the enemy's ammunition depot. Information about the liquidated occupiers is being clarified," the message says.

