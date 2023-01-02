Drone attack on Kyiv region: critical infrastructure and private houses were damaged

Kyiv region repels drone attacks for the second night in a row - another act of terrorism from the Russian Federation.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of the strikes in the region, critical infrastructure object and private houses were damaged.

"There are no victims so far. All services are on the ground. We are working to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack," the message says.

