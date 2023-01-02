All 39 "Shahed" kamikaze drones, two "Orlans", and Kh-59 missile were destroyed at night, - Air Force

On the night of January 1-2, 2023, the Russian occupiers inflicted a massive attack with Iranian-made "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as a result of combat work by the air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, all 39 attack UAVs were destroyed. Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack. Equipment and weapons provided to Ukraine by our Western partners are being increasingly actively involved," the message reads.

In addition, the defenders of the sky destroyed two "Orlan-10" operational-tactical UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile.

