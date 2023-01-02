Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 107,440 people (+720 per day), 3,031 tanks, 2,027 artillery systems, 6,093 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 2, 2023 are approximately 107,440 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 01.02.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 107,440 (+720) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3031 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6093 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 2027 (+6) units,

MLRS - 423 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 213 (+0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+0) units,

helicopters - 269 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1836 (+44),

cruise missiles - 723 (+0),

warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4725 (+5) units,

special equipment - 181 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.