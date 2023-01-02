Belarus has continued joint military exercises with Russia at least until January 8, - Belarussian Gajun

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus continued joint exercises with the Russian army. They will last at least until January 8.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Belarusian Gajun" monitoring group.

As noted, this is evidenced by the schedule of exercises at Belarusian training grounds. December 31 and January 1 became days off for some landfills. Also, some training grounds where the Russian Armed Forces are concentrated were closed without days off "Osypovichsky" and "Domanovo".

In general, the schedule of military exercises at Belarusian training grounds looks like this:

227 combined military training ground "Borysovsky" (Borysovsky district) until 07.01;

Training ground "Gozky" 6 SMB. (Hrodna district) until 06.01;

"Brestsky" training ground 38 AAB (Brest district) until 06.01;

"Osypovichsky" training ground 51 SAB (Osypovych district) until 08.01;

212th aviation range "Neman" (Novogrudsky district) until 06.01;

230 combined military training ground "Obuz-Lisnivskyi" (Baranovichi district) until 07.01;

174 training ground of the Air Force and air defense forces "Domanovo" (Ivatsevichi district) until 08.01;

"Lepelskyi" training ground 19 SMB (Lepel district) until 08.01.

The monitoring group emphasizes that military exercises on the territory of Belarus have been ongoing since April 29, that is, for 36 weeks already.

"The Belarusian army has become more prepared for defensive operations, but it is still not prepared for a large-scale offensive due to the lack of real combat experience," the message reads.

Read more: Russia and China conduct joint naval exercises