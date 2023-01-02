Yesterday, marines destroyed 16 invaders and 1 floating armored personnel carrier, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Yesterday, January 1, marines destroyed 1 MTLB and 11 invaders. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 5 Russian soldiers were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

