It is Ukrainians who must determine conditions for end of war, - EU Ambassador Maasikas

To allow Russia to win would be to allow it to destroy the very foundation of the world order based on international rules.

The head of the Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the war should end with the victory of Ukraine, and it is up to Ukrainians to define this victory.

"We all saw how Ukraine managed to destroy a significant share of Russian military resources throughout Ukraine in 2022. We see how united Ukrainians are in their determination to defend their freedom and country," the ambassador emphasized.

As Maasikas recalled, according to a survey conducted at the end of October 2022 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, only 10% of Ukrainians would choose to make concessions to Russia to stop barbaric attacks on cities, while 86% were in favor of continuing to win on the battlefield.

Therefore, he emphasized, "Ukraine decides to conduct negotiations on the battlefield until Russia is forced to withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine. The EU respects and supports the fact that it is the Ukrainians who must determine the conditions for ending the war."

According to the head of the EU Delegation, "allowing Russia to win would mean allowing it to destroy the foundations of our democracies and the very foundation of the world order based on international rules. Therefore, our job is to continue to support Ukraine militarily to ensure that you are in the best position, and also help you win this war."

