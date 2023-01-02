85% of Ukrainians consider territorial concessions unacceptable, - KMIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority of the population is against any territorial concessions.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by the KIIS survey.

So, according to sociologists, for 85% of respondents, no territorial concessions are acceptable. Only 8% believe that to achieve peace and preserve independence, it is possible to give up some territories.

"In September, 87% considered the concessions unacceptable, but the difference with the current indicator is within the statistical margin of error, that is, in fact, no changes have occurred. Also, in September, the same number as now (8%) were in favor of negotiations and were ready to give up certain territories. At the same time, now the share of those who do not support territorial concessions is slightly, but higher than the indicator as of May 2022," the message reads.

"As you can see, among Ukrainian-speaking, bilingual, and Russian-speaking Ukrainians (respondents who consider themselves Ukrainians by nationality) the absolute majority is against any concessions," the sociologists added.

