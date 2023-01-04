Enemy attacks in area of 10 settlements were repulsed. Occupiers are concentrating their efforts on offensive in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The three hundred and fifteenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 18 air strikes and carried out more than 85 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. There are victims among the civilian population. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmutsky area and are trying to improve the tactical position of their troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Avdiivka directions. The enemy is defending itself in the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region," the message says.

It is also noted that the situation in the Volyn, Polis, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions has not changed significantly, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, and no signs of the formation of his offensive groups have been detected. Shelled the areas of Karpovychi, Leonivka, and Hremiach settlements of Chernihiv region; Romashkove and Rozhkovychi - Sumy and Strilecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

More than 15 settlements were affected by fire in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kotliarivka, and Tabaiivka in the Kharkiv region and Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, and Mykilske in the Donetsk region were damaged by fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were affected in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The enemy does not stop shelling the civilian infrastructure of cities and towns along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson was affected.

