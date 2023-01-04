Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 108,910 people (+720 per day), 3,038 tanks, 270 helicopters, 2,039 artillery systems, 6,106 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
6 62730
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 4, 2023 are approximately 108,910 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 108,910 (+720) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3038 (+2) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6106 (+6) units,
- artillery systems - 2039 (+6) units,
- MLRS - 424 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 215 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 283 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 270 (+0) units,
- Operational-tactical UAV - 1842 (+3),
- cruise missiles - 723 (+0),
- warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4745 (+10) units,
- special equipment - 181 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.