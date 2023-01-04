Canada will make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs for winter, - Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to provide Ukraine with the help it needs for the winter, on the requested scale.

Trudeau noted this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Our support for Ukraine and Ukrainians remains unwavering. I made that clear to Ukrainian President Zelensky today when we spoke on the phone, and I told him that we will make sure they have everything they need for the winter, and as much as needed," he wrote.

