Russia expects new batch of Iranian kamikaze drones - Intelligence

Another batch of kamikaze drones from Iran should arrive in Russia in the near future. However, it is not yet known how many there will be

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Ministry of Defense, told about this, Censor.NET informs.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has used 660 Shahed drones, while the contract calls for 1,750. In recent days, the occupiers have used a large number of drones, and the stockpile needs to be replenished.

"According to our data, now they will have another delivery batch. We will specify how much it will be. As a rule, before this, they delivered batches of 250-300 pieces. Let's see how it will be this time," said Skibitsky.

