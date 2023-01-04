Occupiers are turning Mariupol seaport into military base, - Andriushchenko

The Russian invaders are gradually turning the Mariupol seaport into a military base. All residents of Mariupol who worked at the port were fired, and workers from the Russian Federation came to take their place.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the city mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko.

"The occupiers are gradually turning the seaport into a military base. At the end of December, all Mariupol residents were released from the port (except for certain collaborating specialists) and workers were brought in from Moscow. Work began on dividing the berths into conditional civilian and conditional military," he said.

Currently, according to Andriushchenko, small vessels of the RMZ river-sea class can enter the water area of the port. However, this does not prevent the establishment of supplies of enemy military equipment.

"So far, we are recording isolated unsystematic measures in the port of RMZ with building materials and containers of unknown contents," he added.

In addition, Andryushchenko said that the movement of enemy equipment has resumed towards the north of the Donetsk region. It is also reported about a large accumulation of military equipment and manpower before entering Berdiansk from the Mariupol ring.







