Residents of suburbs of Bakhmut were taken by occupiers to Rostov for filtration, - Center of National Resistance

The occupiers "evacuated" about 30 people from the suburbs of Bakhmut to Rostov.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Residents were forcibly taken to filtration camps, where their fate will be determined only later. The reason for the removal is supposedly humane intentions to protect people from hostilities, but we emphasize that they were removed for filtering.

At the same time, the Russians are shelling Oleshok and Nova Kakhovka to similarly have grounds for the forced evacuation of local residents to filtration camps and subsequent detention or resettlement in remote regions of the Russian Federation.

