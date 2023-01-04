On January 3, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian border, more than 40 "arrivals" were recorded - State Border Service

The Russian military shelled the border communities of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions with barrel artillery and mortars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.

"On January 3, the enemy inflicted fire damage with the use of barrel artillery and mortars. The Znob-Novhord and Seredyna-Buda districts of the Sumy region and the Novhorod-Siver, and Semenivka districts of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire," the message reads.

The Semenivka district was shelled by the enemy from the villages of Sushany and Kurkovychi with barrel artillery - 19 explosions, and mortars - 8 explosions.

Along the border of the Novhorod-Siversk district, the enemy fired mortars from the village of Sluchevsk - 6 explosions.

The Seredyna-Buda district was under enemy mortar fire from the area of the village of Hrudska - 4 explosions.

The Russians fired mortars twice along the border of the Znob-Novgorod districts - 6 arrivals were recorded from the area of Znob and Bila Berizka settlements.

