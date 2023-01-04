It is incorrect to compare cost of drones and missiles used to shoot them down, - Air Force

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces considers it incorrect to compare the cost of Iranian drones, with the help of which Russia attacks Ukrainians, with the cost of the missiles used to shoot them down.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to Ignat, if there is a threat to life, then people will use everything to preserve it.

"It is not correct to compare here, I saw this material in the Western press. It sometimes seems to me that in some newspapers in the USA and Europe, there are columns for Russian propagandists, where controversial things are published," said the spokesperson of the PS.

He noted that the missiles used by Ukraine are expensive, but the Armed Forces will continue to use them and raise aviation to defend themselves.

"And what does Israel do when it shoots down cheap missiles? Their air defense and aviation are many times more expensive than ours. This is about lives and critical infrastructure. If Shahed hits a critical infrastructure object, people die, then there will be great losses. It is absolutely incorrect to compare ", Ihnat summarized.

It will be recalled that the New York Times previously wrote that Ukrainian soldiers used anti-aircraft guns and small arms to destroy Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, but due to night attacks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to use aircraft and air defense missiles.