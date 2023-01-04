EU did everything possible to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, but Putin just wants to destroy neighboring state, - Berbok

The European Union has done everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has nothing else on his mind but to destroy the neighboring country.

This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, Censor.NET informswith reference to DW.

According to her, Putin's position is the reason why "it is important to continue the supply of weapons so that Ukraine can defend itself and protect people's lives."

In addition, the minister emphasized that the EU can no longer afford to block decisions by individual member states. "We must be able to act effectively and quickly," Burbock was quoted by Reuters as saying at the conference.

