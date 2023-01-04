There is no talk of enemy preparations for offensive on Kharkiv now, - Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to intelligence data, the creation of large new enemy groups in the Kharkiv direction is not taking place.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, in the Yedyni Novyny telethon, answering the question of whether the Russians will start an offensive on Kharkiv after the onset of frost.

"It is difficult to say what the Russians will want when the ground freezes, here it is much more valuable to listen to General Budanov, who has the best and most updated information in this direction. As far as I remember, there was no talk of creating large new groups in the Kharkiv direction," Cherevaty noted.

It will be recalled that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Internal Affairs and Communications, said in an interview with ABC News that the final liberation of the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russians will begin in March 2023.