Russians again shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery: one person was injured, up to 20 houses were damaged

Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled by Nikopol heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians once again covered Nikopol region with fire. They fired heavy artillery at Nikopol. Previously, they wounded one person. He is a 64-year-old man. He is in the hospital with severe chest injuries," the message reads.

As noted, enemy shells caused a private house to catch fire. Firefighters have already put out the fire. Up to 20 houses were mutilated.

The consequences of the attack are still being determined.