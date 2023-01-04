As of November, EU estimated that Russia had lost up to 60% of its battle tanks and 60,000 soldiers in Ukraine

The Commander of the European Union Military Mission, Admiral Herv Blejean, in November 2022, during a speech before the deputies of the National Assembly of France, claimed that Russia had lost 60% of its total stock of battle tanks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration", the transcript of Blejan's speech at the meeting of the National Defense Committee of the French Parliament on November 16 was published.

"According to our most reliable estimates, at least 60,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and three times more wounded, which means that about 250,000 Russian soldiers are now incapacitated," he said.

The admiral added that the losses on the Ukrainian side are more difficult to estimate, and the EU believes that they are lower than the Russian ones, "but still significant."

"Russia has lost 60% of its tank arsenal, as well as 70% of its stockpile of missiles suitable for hitting ground targets. So it now uses anti-aircraft missiles to hit ground targets, with corresponding accuracy problems, and relies on supplies of equipment from Iran or North Korea ", the head of the EU Military Mission added.

Read more: IAEA will not be able to obtain creation of safety zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP, - head of NNEGC "Energoatom" Kotin

He clarified that it is difficult to assess the nature of Pyongyang's supplies, but Iran had already provided Russia with drones, and there were also negotiations on the transfer of medium-range ballistic missiles.

Blezhan also cited EU estimates, according to which Russia has lost 40% of its armored personnel carriers and 20% of its artillery since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He predicted the resumption of active offensive actions by Ukraine in the spring of 2023. But for this, Kyiv needs to form three new army corps numbering approximately 75,000 people - "the approximate number of the ground operational group of the French army," the admiral noted.

"Therefore, more than ever, this is a war of attrition, and the Ukrainians need our support to rebuild their forces, repair or replace their weapons, and support in rebuilding their forces, repair or replace damaged or destroyed weapons and equipment, and to be able to continue the reconquest territories annexed after the winter," he emphasized.

We will remind you that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Russia is preparing a new wave of offensive during its aggression against Ukraine, and also calls not to underestimate the impact of the mobilization carried out in the Russian Federation.